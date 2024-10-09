Flipkart kicks off Big Shopping Utsav sale with discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung S23 FE, more

Flipkart has launched the second phase of its festive season sale, offering big discounts on popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, and Motorola. Shoppers can take advantage of these deals with further savings available through bank offers and instant discounts.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the top deals:

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

One of the best-selling smartphones on the platform, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, is now available for as low as ₹29,249. This is a significant drop from its original price of ₹79,999, making it a great option for Samsung fans looking to upgrade to a premium device.

iPhone 15 Series

Apple’s latest iPhone models are also included in the sale. The iPhone 15 is being offered at ₹50,999, down from ₹69,999, while the iPhone 15 Plus is available for ₹60,999, reduced from ₹75,999. Both devices are seeing strong demand, with customers eager to grab Apple's newest offerings at these discounted prices.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro

For those looking for a flagship experience under ₹30,000, the Motorola Edge 50 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now available for ₹27,999, significantly lower than its original price of ₹41,999. This makes it one of the most affordable flagship options during the sale.



Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent instant discounts when using select bank cards, including Axis Bank, Kotak, and Yes Bank. This further enhances the value for shoppers looking to get the best deals during the sale period.

With these offers, Flipkart’s festive sale promises to attract a wide range of customers, particularly those looking for top-tier smartphones at competitive prices.

For tech enthusiasts and bargain hunters alike, this is the ideal time to shop for new smartphones before the Diwali season ends.