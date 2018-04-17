Flipkart partners with Asus; new smartphone to be launched in India on April 23

Flipkart has made its partnership official with the Taiwanese smartphone manufacturer, Asus. The e-commerce giant wants to the own 25 per cent of all smartphone sales in India by 2020 and partnerships like these can help the brand grow, according to Flipkart.

Under this partnership, Asus will be launching their latest and greatest smartphones via Flipkart. Earlier we reported that Flipkart will be making two big announcements. Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy had tweeted earlier this week that they will be entering into an exclusive partnership with a 'tech giant'.

During the announcement, Krishnamurthy took the stage to reveal their plans of adding 100 million smartphone users in India. Asus CEO, Jerry Shen committed to the Make in India programme by hinting towards a budget smartphone targeted at Indian buyers.

The second big announcement was expected to be a product launch but the company scheduled it for later. Asus will be launching the Zenfone 4 Max Pro on April 23. The event will be streamed live on Flipkart at 12pm. Asus revealed the device last year in August and was made available in a few markets by September.

The company did not reveal a price tag for India but can be expected to be priced anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 when compared to its launch price. However, Asus might reduce the price of the device further, given the completion in the segment.

The device features a 5.5-inch LCD IPS display which is covered with a 2.5D glass to give it a slight curve at the edges. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 430 which is assisted by an Adreno 505 GPU. The device gets 3GB RAM with storage of 32GB.

The Max Pro moniker gets a validated by the mammoth battery the smartphone houses. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery. Another interesting aspect is a dual-lens setup on the phone. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro primary camera comes with one 16megapixel module and the other with a 5megapixel module. The front camera has a sizeable 16megapixel sensor.