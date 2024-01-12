Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2024: Nothing Phone 2 to sell with discount of up to Rs 12,000

Flipkart Republic Day sale 2024 is set to begin on January 14 in India. During the sale, buyers will get Nothing Phone 2, the premium mid-range smartphone, at its lowest price since launch. It will be available at an effective price of Rs 32,999, down from Rs 44,999. The highlights of the smartphone include it Glyph design at the back, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 4,700 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Notably, Flipkart Plus members will get access to the Republic Day sale one day in advance on January 13. Amazon Great Republic Day sale will begin on January 13.

Flipkart Republic Day sale: Nothing Phone 2 offer

Launched at Rs 44,999, Nothing Phone 2 will be listed at Rs 34,999 on Flipkart during the upcoming sale. In addition to this, customers will also get an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 32,999.

Buyers will get 65W CMF charger at Rs 1,999, down from Rs 2,999, along with the purchase on Flipkart.

According to Nothing, “The compact design charger can charge a Nothing Phone (2) smartphone up to 50 percent within 25 minutes. With its two USB-C ports and USB-A port, the charger also promises wide compatibility, wherein users can charge an array of devices, like phones, tablets, earbuds, and notebooks.”

In terms of exchange bonus, buyers will get Rs 3,000 enhanced exchange value for a limited period of time.

While more offers are yet to be announced, Apple iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are already selling with a massive discount on Flipkart.

Apple iPhone 15 Flipkart offer

Launched at Rs 79,900, Apple iPhone 15 is listed at Rs 72,999 on Flipkart. In addition to this, buyers can also get an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on HDFC Bank credit cards, bringing the price down to Rs 68,999. It is available in Black, Green, Pink, Yellow and Blue colour variants.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Flipkart offer

Launched at Rs 74,999, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G (128GB variant) is now selling at Rs 64,999 on Flipkart and Amazon, after a price cut of Rs 10,000. The 256GB variant is available at Rs 69,999. Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus 5G is selling at Rs 84,999, down from Rs 94,999 on Flipkart.

