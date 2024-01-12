‘I wish I could say ChatGPT’: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reveals his most used app on Bill Gates’ podcast

In a recent episode of Bill Gates' podcast, OpenAI's Sam Altman opened up about his most frequently used app on his phone, and the revelation might come as a surprise to many.

“So what application on your phone do you use the most?” Gates asked. Altman confessed, "Slack. I wish I could say ChatGPT."

The revelation prompted further discussion as Bill Gates probed Altman about his choice, questioning whether it surpassed even email usage. Altman responded, "Way more than email. The only thing that I was thinking possibly was iMessages, but yes, more than that."

Altman shed light on the extensive coordination happening within OpenAI, explaining the prevalence of Slack in his daily routine.

Gates then shared his personal choice, stating, "It's Outlook. I'm this old-style email guy, either that or the browser, because, of course, a lot of my news is coming through the browser.” To which Altman added,”I didn't quite count the browser as an app. It's possible I use it more, but I still would bet Slack. I'm on Slack all day."

Slack is a messaging platform commonly used in professional settings for team communication and collaboration. It allows users to create channels for different topics, projects, or teams, facilitating organised discussions. Users can share messages, files, and integrate various third-party applications to streamline workflow. Slack has become a popular tool for remote work and team collaboration, providing a centralised platform for communication.

