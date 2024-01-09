Flipkart Republic Day Sale dates announced: Discounts on iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy series and more

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale, offering discounts on popular phones, will start on January 14 and continue until January 19. Flipkart Plus members can access the sale a day early on January 13. The e-commerce giant has posted banners on their website with the dates and some teasers. The banner shows offers on Apple’s iPhone 15 and Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The Flipkart sale is expected to offer deals on iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, Pixel 7a, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G, Pixel 8, Vivo T2 Pro, Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Vivo T2x, Poco X5, Realme 11, Redmi 12, Samsung Galaxy F34 5G, and more.

The iPhone 15 is already discounted to Rs 72,999 from its original price of Rs 79,900. If the sale adds to the this, the iPhone 15 could reach its cheapest price point since its launch in September last year. Vijay Sales is also running an offer on the iPhone 15 series, where the base variant with 128GB of storage is selling at a price of Rs 70,900. Buyers can club this with a bank offer and exchange discount to enhance the offer.

Flipkart is expected to reveal more details about the Republic Day sale as we get closer to the sale date.

Amazon will also host a Republic Day sale that is starting from January 14. During Amazon’s Great Republic Days sale, the iPhone 13 will be discounted to less than Rs 52,999 from Rs 59,999. Other discounted smartphones include OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, iQOO 12, Realme Narzo 60X 5G, Samsung Galaxy A34, Redmi 12, Lava Blaze 5G, OnePlus 11, iQOO Z7 Pro, Honor 90, OnePlus Nord 3, and more.

The Samsung Galaxy S23, currently available at a Rs 10,000 discount, will also be discounted. The 128GB variant is now Rs 64,999, down from Rs 74,999, and the 256GB variant is Rs 69,999. Upcoming phones like the Galaxy S24 series, OnePlus 12 series, iQOO Neo 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 series will be available on Amazon, while the Moto G34 5G, Poco X6 series, Oppo Reno 11 series, Infinix Smart 8, and Samsung Galaxy S24 series will launch on Flipkart. Laptops and smartwatches will also be up to 75 per cent and 65 per cent off, respectively. Flipkart is expected to announce its own Republic Day 2024 sale soon.