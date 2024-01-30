Flipkart selling iPhone 15 with massive discount of Rs 14,000 at Rs 65,999; check details

Flipkart has announced a massive price drop for the iPhone 15. The smartphone, which was launched in September last year is now available at its lowest price ever of Rs 65,999 for the variant with 128GB storage. This is the price listed on Flipkart and buyers can purchase the device at price point, even without including any other discounts or exchange offers.
The iPhone 15 was launched at a significantly higher price of Rs 79,900. The new listed price, brings down the selling price down by almost Rs 14,000. Apart from the discount, buyers can avail the bank offers as well as exchange their older smartphones to further reduce the price. The price cut is available on all colours but the discount varies slightly for different options. The iPhone 15 Plus is also selling at a discount. The device that was launched at a price of Rs 89,900 is selling at Rs 76,999 which is roughly a discount of Rs 13,000.
Apple iPhone 15 Specifications:
