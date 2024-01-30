Flipkart selling iPhone 15 with massive discount of Rs 14,000 at Rs 65,999; check details

Flipkart has announced a massive price drop for the iPhone 15. The smartphone, which was launched in September last year is now available at its lowest price ever of Rs 65,999 for the variant with 128GB storage. This is the price listed on Flipkart and buyers can purchase the device at price point, even without including any other discounts or exchange offers.

The iPhone 15 was launched at a significantly higher price of Rs 79,900. The new listed price, brings down the selling price down by almost Rs 14,000. Apart from the discount, buyers can avail the bank offers as well as exchange their older smartphones to further reduce the price. The price cut is available on all colours but the discount varies slightly for different options. The iPhone 15 Plus is also selling at a discount. The device that was launched at a price of Rs 89,900 is selling at Rs 76,999 which is roughly a discount of Rs 13,000.

Apple iPhone 15 Specifications:

Operating System: It currently runs on iOS 17 and is upgradable to iOS 17.3.

Storage: It’s available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage variants. There is no expandable card slot.

Display: The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support.

Dimensions and Weight: The iPhone 15 measures 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 171 grams.

Camera: It has a dual-camera system. The main camera is 48MP and the ultra-wide camera is 12MP lens.

Chipset: It’s powered by the Apple A16 Bionic chip.

Battery: It has a 3349mAh Li-Ion battery.

Colours: It’s available in Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow colors.

Protection: It features an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

