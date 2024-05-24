scorecardresearch
Business Today
Flipkart to add Google as investor in latest funding round

Flipkart is set to include Google as a minority investor in its latest funding round led by Walmart. The investment aims to modernise Flipkart's digital infrastructure and expand its business across India.

Flipkart to add Google as an investor in latest funding round Bengaluru – May 24, 2024: Flipkart announced that it will add Google as a minority investor in its latest funding round led by Walmart.

This move is subject to regulatory and other customary approvals. Google's investment and Cloud collaboration aim to help Flipkart expand its business and modernize its digital infrastructure to serve customers across India.

Flipkart has seen its grocery business grow by 1.6 times compared to last year. Flipkart Grocery offers next-day deliveries in over 200 cities including metros such as Bangalore, Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, and tier 2+ towns such as Anantapur, Berhampore, Gorakhpur, Moradabad, Nagaon, Saharsa, Shimoga, Vellore, among others. 

Additionally, the company claims that over 50 per cent of grocery deliveries are made through electric vehicles (EVs), and overall 140 per cent y-o-y EV growth recorded

Published on: May 24, 2024, 5:26 PM IST
