Google bets big on India: Pixel phones and drones to be made in Tamil Nadu, says report

Google is set to invest billions of dollars in Tamil Nadu, India, to establish smartphone and drone production facilities. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is accelerating its manufacturing push in India, following in the footsteps of companies like Apple, who are increasingly looking to diversify away from China.

The move will see Google assemble Pixel phones in the state, utilising new production lines in partnership with Taiwanese manufacturing giant Foxconn Technology Group. Google's drone subsidiary, Wing, will also set up assembly lines for its drones in Tamil Nadu.

This decision comes after a delegation from the Tamil Nadu government, led by Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, met with senior Google executives in the US to pitch their state as a prime manufacturing location.

While Google has not officially confirmed the investment, the move aligns with the company's previously stated plans to begin production of Pixel 8 smartphones in India, without disclosing a location. This commitment builds on the success of other global tech companies like Apple and Samsung, which have already established manufacturing bases in the country.

For Tamil Nadu, the investment is a major victory as it seeks to transform its manufacturing landscape, moving beyond its traditional "Detroit of India" moniker. The state aims to attract advanced manufacturing projects and create a more diversified economy.

The influx of technology companies into India is a boon for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has actively promoted his "Make in India" initiative. The government's production-linked incentives have played a key role in attracting global manufacturers.