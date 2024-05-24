Google officials meet Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin to discuss future opportunities

The Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin met with officials from Google on Thursday to explore future collaboration opportunities. The govt claims that the discussions centered on key areas like digital transformation, innovation, and enhancing internet connectivity. This comes after media reports suggesting that Google will soon start producing its Pixel smartphones in India.

In an official release, the state’s chief minister has reiterated the government's commitment to its 2030 vision. Key points of discussion included building and upgrading the state's digital infrastructure, initiatives to improve digital literacy and skill sets among citizens, collaborating on innovative projects to boost local startups and entrepreneurs, and enhancing internet connectivity across both rural and urban areas.

Both parties agreed to form a joint task force to explore and implement the discussed initiatives. This task force will work towards creating a digital ecosystem in the state.

According to the statement, Google officials expressed their enthusiasm for supporting the state's initiatives and shared insights on global best practices in technology and digital transformation. The chief minister emphasised the role of technology in bridging the gap between urban and rural areas.