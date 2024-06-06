Flipkart, Amazon witnesses 2X growth in AC and cooler sales amid heatwaves across India

Flipkart has recorded a 2X year-over-year growth in demand of air conditioners and coolers in India, in the month of May. As per the e-commerce platform, the highest demand was witnessed in metro cities including Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Bengaluru, Lucknow and Pune also saw an increase in AC and cooler sales.

The Flipkart report further added that the demand shifted geographically throughout the season. While southern and eastern regions dominated April sales, May saw a surge in northern and eastern metros and tier 1 cities. It also revealed that premium segments of 2 ton and higher have gained momentum and this segment continues to grow even better this month. According to Flipkart, brands like Voltas, Godrej, Lloyd, Onida, and Haier have gained share in India.

Flipkart has forecasted that AC will deliver a strong growth of at least 2X over last year with premium segment gaining the required momentum.

According to an Amazon spokesperson, "This season, we have witnessed a significant 70 per cent YoY increase in the demand for air conditioners (ACs) from leading brands like Daikin, LG, and Voltas. In April, South and East regions were the primary drivers for sale, contributing to 65 per cent of the total demand, while the northern region grew by 2X YoY in May with the rising temperature."

He added, "Reflecting evolving consumer preferences, there's a growing interest in premium ACs with energy-saving features, aesthetic designs, and smart capabilities."

A a previous report, B. Thiagarajan, Managing Director, Blue Star, told Business Today that the early arrival of hot weather in southern and western India is the reason for the surge in AC sales since early spring. He also highlighted a positive impact of government initiatives. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme has encouraged companies like Blue Star to manufacture AC components locally, leading to more competitive pricing for consumers.

Notably, India is going through a heatwave in most parts of the country including Rajasthan, New Delhi, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and more. Several people are reported dead because of heat strokes. The scorching heat has pushed temperatures above 45°C in 37 cities. This brutal heat had tragic consequences for wildlife. In Ratlam, birds and bats succumbed to the oppressive conditions, with many falling from trees. Kerala also witnessed deaths of 497 cows in just two months due to extreme heat conditions, according to a report by India Today.

Zomato, a food delivery service, has even requested its customers not to order for food during peak afternoon hours unless absolutely necessary.