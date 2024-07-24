Foldable Apple iPhone finally arriving in 2026? New report suggests flip-style design

While rumours of a foldable iPhone have swirled for years, a new report from Digitimes Asia claims that Apple's first foray into the foldable market may finally arrive in 2026.

According to the report, this won't be a Galaxy Z Fold competitor. Instead, Apple is said to be focusing on a flip-style foldable similar to Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip6. This aligns with Apple's typical two-year smartphone development cycle, as the report indicates research and development for the device began this year.

Related Articles

The foldable display will allegedly be supplied by Samsung Display, with a contract already signed between the two tech giants. While unfolded dimensions are rumoured to be "similar to existing iPhones," it's unclear if this refers to thickness as well.

Interestingly, previous rumours pointed towards a foldable iPad being Apple's first foldable offering. However, the report suggests a strategic shift: "due to challenges encountered in the Chinese smartphone market," Apple has seemingly prioritised the foldable iPhone.

Despite this latest report, it's essential to approach all foldable iPhone rumours with caution. Numerous reports have surfaced over the years without any concrete product launches. For now, the wait for a foldable iPhone continues.