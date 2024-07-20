CrowdStrike-Microsoft chaos spares Mac users; why Apple doesn't suffer such outages

While a widespread Microsoft outage caused by a faulty CrowdStrike update wreaked havoc on businesses worldwide, Mac users emerged unscathed, highlighting the benefits and drawbacks of Apple's tightly controlled ecosystem.

The outage, which began early Friday morning, left countless Windows users staring at the dreaded "blue screen of death," as essential services for airlines, banks, and retailers ground to a halt. However, Apple's 2.2 billion iOS devices, including Macs, remained unaffected.

CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz confirmed that the issue stemmed from "a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts," and stated that "Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted."

Analysts point to Apple's tightly controlled ecosystem as a key factor in its immunity to this particular outage. "Everything is controlled within the four walls of Apple Park," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives told CNBC, referring to Apple's headquarters.

Apple's operating system, unlike the more open Windows environment, is tightly integrated with its hardware and software, allowing for stricter control over updates and security. This "walled garden" approach, while sometimes criticised for limiting user flexibility, provides a significant advantage in mitigating the impact of external software issues.

"Unlike Microsoft, Apple is less likely to work with third parties — such as CrowdStrike — which leaves it 'much less exposed on the enterprise,'" Ives added.

William Kerwin, a Morningstar tech analyst, explained that while CrowdStrike does offer security solutions for Macs, the faulty update was halted before reaching Apple's customer base. "The way the rollout happened, it got stopped before moving to that customer base," he told Business Insider.

The outage's disproportionate impact on Windows users also stems from Microsoft's dominance in the enterprise server market. While Apple has a growing enterprise presence, its focus on individual devices rather than server infrastructure shielded its users from the core disruption that crippled many businesses reliant on Windows-based systems.

This incident underscores the trade-offs between open and closed ecosystems. While Microsoft's open approach allows for greater flexibility and third-party integration, it also increases vulnerability to external issues. Apple's "walled garden," on the other hand, prioritises security and control, often at the expense of user customisation.