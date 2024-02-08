Folding iPhones coming soon? Apple working on devices similar to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

Apple is working on creating iPhones and iPads that can fold, much like the folding phones Samsung and Oppo make. Although they've just released a new product called the Vision Pro, they're exploring these foldable designs, according to a report by The Information. These phones will most likely follow the clamshell format of the Samsung Galaxy Flip series.



However, we won't be seeing these foldable Apple devices for sale anytime soon, not in 2024 or 2025 at least, the report suggests. The Information, claims that Apple is facing some challenges with these new designs, especially making them strong enough without breaking and keeping them as slim as the iPhones we use today.

One of the big issues is making a foldable iPhone in a way that it doesn't easily break when it has screens on the outside. They're also trying to figure out how to fit everything needed into a thinner phone, which is tough because of the big batteries and screen parts these phones need.

Apple is talking to companies in Asia about getting parts for these foldable phones, which could come in different sizes. They're still working on making a folding iPad too. This iPad would fold to be about as big as the current iPad Mini and would have an eight-inch screen. The engineers at Apple want to make sure this foldable iPad doesn't have a noticeable crease where it folds and that it can lie flat when opened.

