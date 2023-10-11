‘For those who want it…’: Apple CEO Tim Cook on why Apple launches a new iPhone every year

Every year, Apple introduces a new iPhone, and annually, there are whispers of dissatisfaction from some regarding the minimal changes. While Apple does implement modifications, it does raise the question: is a new iPhone necessary every year? Apple's CEO Tim Cook provided an answer to this pressing query during an interview with Brut. When asked, Cook responded, “I think having an iPhone every year for those people that want it is a great thing.”

He also advocated for Apple's practice of allowing users to trade in their old phones for new ones, explaining, "We then resell those phones if they are still functional." He suggested that older iPhones find utility among a different group of users.

Additionally, Cook emphasised that non-functioning iPhones do not go to waste, stating, "If an iPhone is not functional, we have methods to disassemble it and recycle the materials to create a new iPhone."

Considering the growing environmental concerns and the clamour for eco-conscious practices in the corporate world, the question of releasing a new iPhone annually has gained significance. Apple is at the forefront of companies aiming for environmental responsibility. This may explain why the idea of an annual iPhone release appears to contradict environmental sensibilities. However, Cook believes that Apple is committed to maximising the value of older iPhones.

Apple has set a target to achieve complete carbon neutrality by 2030, and it has taken a significant step in that direction. At the 2023 iPhone event, Apple introduced new Apple Watch models that represent the company's first 100% carbon-neutral products. Cook mentioned that the ultimate goal is to make the iPhone completely carbon-neutral by 2030 as well.

