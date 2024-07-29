Formula 1: Carlos Sainz to join Williams in multi-year deal, partnering with Alex Albon for 2025

Williams Racing has secured a major coup for its future, signing Carlos Sainz to a multi-year deal starting in 2025. The Spanish driver, who recently lost his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, will partner with Alex Albon, creating a formidable driver lineup for the historic British team.

Sainz's signing, covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons, provides Williams with much-needed stability as Formula 1 undergoes significant regulation changes, including a revamped aerodynamic profile and new power unit rules featuring 100% sustainable fuel.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards," Sainz stated. "It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport. The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity."

Sainz's decision to join Williams signals his belief in the team's resurgence under the leadership of team principal James Vowles, who previously held a senior role at Mercedes. Vowles, who had expressed his admiration for Sainz during the Belgian Grand Prix weekend, sees this signing as a significant step forward for the team.

"Carlos joining Williams is a strong statement of intent from both parties," said Vowles. "Carlos has demonstrated time and again that he is one of the most talented drivers on the grid, with race-winning pedigree, and this underlines the upwards trajectory we are on. Carlos brings not just experience and performance, but also a fierce drive to extract every millisecond out of the team and car; the fit is perfect."

Sainz's arrival means Logan Sargeant will be departing Williams at the end of this season. The team expressed their gratitude for Sargeant's contributions and pledged their support for his future racing endeavours.