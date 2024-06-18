Formula One ditches 'Max Verstappen rule' opening door for record-breaking debut by Kimi Antonelli

The world of Formula One is abuzz with the possibility of a historic debut as the FIA, motorsport's governing body, has revised its licensing rules, potentially opening the door for 17-year-old drivers to compete in the sport's pinnacle.

This change, which removes the previous age requirement of 18, could see Italian driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli become the youngest driver to race in Formula One since Max Verstappen in 2015.

Antonelli, a Mercedes-backed prospect, is currently competing in Formula Two and is widely tipped to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes at the end of the season. However, the Italian prodigy could get his first taste of F1 even sooner, with speculation suggesting he could be given a chance to drive in Friday practice sessions before his 18th birthday, which falls on August 25th.

The FIA's new regulation states that "at the sole discretion of the FIA, a driver judged to have recently and consistently demonstrated outstanding ability and maturity in single-seater formula car competition may be granted a Super Licence at the age of 17 years old."

Antonelli, who already has sufficient points from the junior series to qualify for a Super License, has been undergoing private testing with Mercedes in older F1 cars, including a recent session in Barcelona.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has publicly declared his faith in Antonelli's potential, stating, "We want to reinvent ourselves a little bit going forward and Kimi Antonelli definitely plays a part in that."

The potential for a 17-year-old to race in Formula One has ignited excitement amongst fans and pundits alike, with many eager to witness Antonelli's talent on the F1 grid. While Mercedes remains cautious about rushing the young driver's development, the possibility of seeing a precocious talent like Antonelli on the track before his 18th birthday adds a new layer of intrigue to the upcoming season.