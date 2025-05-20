Foxconn pumps $1.5 billion into India as Apple ramps up iPhone production shift away from China

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., better known as Foxconn and the principal assembler of Apple’s iPhones, is ramping up its India presence with a $1.5 billion injection into its local unit, signalling another major milestone in Apple’s global supply chain pivot. The investment, made through Foxconn’s Singaporean subsidiary, was disclosed in a regulatory filing and will accelerate the company’s expansion of manufacturing capacity in southern India.

The move reflects Apple’s broader strategy to de-risk its manufacturing from over-reliance on China, as US-China trade tensions and tariff threats continue to loom large. According to sources, Apple is targeting a dramatic shift: the majority of iPhones sold in the US could be imported from India as soon as the end of next year. The news has triggered a pointed response from US President Donald Trump, who recently said he had “asked [Apple CEO] Tim Cook to stop building plants there,” a nod to his ongoing push to see more Apple production and jobs on American soil.

Despite Trump’s vocal objections, Apple’s supply chain shift is well underway. In the 12 months through March, Apple assembled $22 billion worth of iPhones in India, a nearly 60% increase from the previous year. The bulk of these devices are built at Foxconn’s sprawling factory in southern India, with Tata Group’s electronics arm and Pegatron’s local operations also playing significant roles in Apple’s India playbook.

The redirection of investments isn’t limited to India. Foxconn, mindful of political and tariff risks, is also boosting its US footprint, while Apple has pledged to spend $500 billion domestically over four years and hire more American workers. Yet, the reality remains: Apple currently produces no smartphones in the US.