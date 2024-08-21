Free Netflix with your Jio, Airtel, and Vi prepaid plans; see price and validity

For Indian consumers seeking a prepaid mobile plan bundled with free Netflix, the choices have narrowed down to three major telecom operators: Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi). Each offers at least one plan that includes access to Netflix's Basic plan, typically priced at Rs 199 per month, allowing single-screen streaming in 720p HD resolution.

Reliance Jio: Double Down on Data and 5G

Jio leads the pack with two enticing offers:

Rs 1,299 plan: Provides 2GB of daily data for 84 days (totalling 168GB) along with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data.

Rs 1,799 plan: Offers a more generous 3GB of daily data for 84 days (totalling 252GB), alongside the same unlimited benefits as the Rs 1,299 plan.

Jio's focus on generous data allowances and unlimited 5G access makes it a compelling option for data-hungry users in 5G-enabled areas.

Vodafone Idea: Budget-Friendly Options, But No 5G

Vi counters with two slightly cheaper plans:

Rs 1,198 plan: Offers 2GB of daily data for 70 days (totalling 140GB), along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day.

Rs 1,599 plan: Provides 2.5GB of daily data for 84 days (totalling 210GB), plus unlimited calls and SMS.

However, Vi's lack of 5G services may deter users seeking faster connectivity.

Bharti Airtel: A Single, Competitive Offering

Airtel offers a single plan that directly rivals Jio's higher-tier option:

Rs 1,798 plan: Mirrors Jio's Rs 1,799 plan, provides 3GB of daily data for 84 days (totalling 252GB), unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited 5G data.