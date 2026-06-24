From delivery boy to WhatsApp chief: The inspiring journey of Kunal Shah

Long before he became the founder of CRED and one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs, Kunal Shah faced severe financial hardship. Raised in Mumbai, Shah’s family went through a major financial crisis when their business collapsed, pushing them into bankruptcy. The setback forced him to start doing a delivery boy job at a very young age to support himself and his family.

Advertisement

READ THIS: From CRED to WhatsApp: Inside Kunal Shah’s net worth, startup fortune and investments

Unlike many startup founders who graduated from elite engineering or management institutions, Shah’s educational choices were shaped by necessity rather than preference. He worked full-time as a delivery boy and a data entry operator while pursuing his college education. Shah chose to study Philosophy at Wilson College because it was the only course with classes from 8 am to 10 am, allowing him to work for the rest of the day. After a BA in Philosophy, Shah enrolled in an MBA programme at NMIMS, which he chose not to complete after completing 1st year.

His struggle did not stop there. In several interviews, Shah has revealed that he became financially independent as a teenager. To make ends meet, he took up multiple odd jobs, including selling pirated CDs, running a cyber café from his home, conducting tuition classes, and even selling henna cones. By the age of 16, he was already earning his own money and learning valuable lessons about consumers, business, and human behaviour.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Degrees don't matter! Gen Z says after CRED's Kunal Shah becomes WhatsApp CEO

These experiences would later shape his unconventional approach to entrepreneurship. Instead of following the traditional IIT-IIM route, Shah relied on real-world experiences and self-learning. His journey from a delivery boy and data entry operator to building billion-dollar companies such as FreeCharge and CRED has become one of India’s most inspiring startup success stories. Shah is an angel investor in companies such as Razorpay, Shiprocket, Unacademy, Spinny and many more.

His appointment comes as Meta heightens its relationship with CRED through a major investment of $900 million and places Shah at the helm of a WhatsApp used by more than three billion people worldwide, with around 500 million Indian users.