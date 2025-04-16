From experimentation to enterprise impact: How GenAI is reshaping business strategy in APAC and India

In the past two years, generative AI has evolved from a promising innovation to a transformative force reshaping industries across the globe. Nowhere is this change more pronounced than in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, where enterprises are transitioning from isolated pilots to large-scale AI deployments.

Business Today spoke with Ryoji Sekido, CEO – Asia Oceania, Accenture, and Saurabh Kumar Sahu, Managing Director and Lead – India Business, Accenture, to explore how organisations are scaling gen AI, what sectors are leading the charge, and what it takes to create sustained business value.

The Shift from Proof-of-Concept to Enterprise-Wide Transformation

According to Ryoji Sekido, the early phase of gen AI adoption in the region was largely experimental. Companies would test AI applications in isolated areas of their business, with limited scope and modest expectations. However, the narrative has since shifted dramatically.

“We are seeing much more momentum across the region. It’s no longer about incremental improvement, it’s a top-down, transformational approach,” Sekido explains. A striking example is Japanese insurance giant Meiji Yasuda. Faced with a declining population and an ageing sales workforce, the company turned to gen AI not just for efficiency, but for survival and growth. Partnering with Accenture, they deployed AI-powered personalised sales agents across its 35,000-strong salesforce, doubling productivity and allowing human agents to manage up to 150 clients each, three times the previous load. This has enabled the firm to reallocate resources to emerging areas such as healthcare, positioning itself for the future.

A similar narrative is playing out in Australia with Telstra, the country’s largest telco. Accenture and Telstra recently formed a joint venture to accelerate their data and AI roadmap, adopting a comprehensive, enterprise-wide AI strategy. “This is not about tactical improvements; it’s about making AI a core part of business reinvention,” Sekido says.

India’s AI Trailblazers: Banking, Retail, and Life Sciences

In India, several sectors are moving quickly to embrace gen AI. Saurabh Kumar Sahu highlights banking, retail, life sciences, and select manufacturing industries as early movers transitioning from isolated pilots to scaled implementations.

In the banking sector, Union Bank of India stands out as a public-sector institution using AI to combat fraud and enable hyper-personalised services for its customers. Meanwhile, in retail, Malabar Gold and Diamonds is using AI to enhance in-store experiences and streamline operations. “When you walk into one of their stores today, the salesperson already has your shopping history on a handheld device. It suggests purchases and seamlessly integrates with billing. That’s real-time personalisation in action,” says Sahu.

Life sciences, too, is seeing a transformative shift. Gen AI is reducing the timelines for drug discovery by using intelligent agents to synthesise complex medical literature and datasets, thus accelerating innovation in an otherwise manual and resource-intensive domain.

Dispelling Myths: The Real Cost and Value of GenAI

One of the biggest misconceptions holding Indian enterprises back is the perceived cost of gen AI. “Many believe it’s too expensive, but that’s simply not the case anymore,” says Sahu. With the right use case, gen AI pays for itself, often delivering exponential returns on investment.

There’s also scepticism about the ongoing cycle of tech investments. Many companies have already poured money into cloud systems and traditional AI tools. “Some leaders wonder when these investments will start delivering returns. That’s where we stress that gen AI isn’t just another trend, it’s an all-purpose multiplier technology,” Sahu explains. He advocates for making bold, strategic bets rather than adopting a cautious, piecemeal approach.

From Tech to Talent: The Human Side of AI Transformation

As the technology matures, workforce transformation becomes pivotal. Sekido underscores the importance of democratising AI across organisations. “From the viewpoint of a typical business user, AI can seem overly complex. So, we need platforms that abstract away that complexity,” he says. Accenture’s approach includes creating intuitive agentic platforms that allow even non-technical users to build and interact with AI tools, coupled with enterprise-wide training.

This philosophy was integral to Meiji Yasuda’s transformation. Alongside deploying AI agents, the company rolled out large-scale education and support programmes, ensuring all 35,000 employees could confidently integrate AI into their workflows.

Where the Value Lies: Productivity as a Catalyst for Growth

Looking ahead, both leaders agree that the greatest value of gen AI lies in productivity enhancement. “The question for Indian companies is, once you unlock that productivity, how do you reinvest it?” says Sahu. For businesses willing to reinvest AI-enabled efficiencies into expansion, the payoff could be significant.

Sekido adds that while the underlying benefits of gen AI are universal, national contexts shape priorities. “In Japan, gen AI is helping address labour shortages in an ageing society. In India, where the economy is expanding, the focus is on using AI to democratise access to services like finance and healthcare. It’s about enabling inclusive, sustainable growth.”

The Winning Edge: Strategic Mindset Over Tactical Moves

When asked what differentiates successful AI adopters, both executives emphasise strategic clarity. “Organisations that make long-term strategic bets on AI typically see 12–15% higher revenue uplift compared to their peers,” notes Sahu. Tactical deployments, while easy to implement, rarely scale to deliver meaningful value.

Sekido echoes this sentiment, pointing out that AI adoption must be seen as a journey rather than a one-off project. “It’s not about this year or next. It’s about embedding AI into your culture and operations over time. Companies doing this now will have a distinct advantage, especially as their people begin to work fluently with AI tools.”

As generative AI moves from novelty to necessity, businesses across APAC and especially in India are recognising the urgency to go beyond pilots and embed AI at the heart of their operations. The message from Accenture’s leadership is clear: success will favour the bold. With the right strategic vision, talent investment, and technological foundation, gen AI isn’t just a tool, it’s a catalyst for reinvention and long-term growth.