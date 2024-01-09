From India to the world: Ambrane eyes Rs 500 crore revenue target by FY25-26, Rs 100 crore from global markets

Ambrane, an Indian consumer electronics and smart wearable brand, has made a significant move into the global market, targeting regions in the UAE, Europe, USA, and East Asia. The focus is on introducing their range of products, including power banks, chargers, cables, and cutting-edge smart gadgets like smartwatches, to an international audience, highlighting quality and innovation.

The company has set a revenue target of 500 crores by FY25-26, with a specific aim of achieving 100 crore exclusively from international markets in the current fiscal year. The products will be available on Amazon across several European countries, such as Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and partnerships with global giants like eBay, Walmart, Noon, and others ensure their availability in various countries including the USA, UAE, Singapore, Malaysia, Korea, and Indonesia.

Ambrane boasts significant success within the Indian market, having sold over 40 million products, particularly excelling in Power Banks and ranking among the leading wearable brands. The brand has a robust channel network of over 10,000 dealers and collaborations with major e-commerce players in India, contributing to its strong presence in the country.

Ashok Rajpal, the Managing Director of Ambrane, highlighted their journey fuelled by continuous investment in research and development and a commitment to quality. The move into international territories signifies a significant milestone for the brand, representing a remarkable journey from being a single retail store seller to selling products globally. "As we step into international territories, we aim to showcase the excellence of the skilled Indian workforce globally. Being a single retail store seller and selling our product globally signifies a remarkable journey for our brand. And we are very optimistic about Ambrane’s success in the global market,” Rajpal said.

Ambrane's manufacturing capabilities have significantly increased, producing one million cables, five lakh chargers, and four lakh power banks per month. With a workforce of over 500 employees, Ambrane is actively working towards enhancing manufacturing presence in India, aiming for 100% local production. The company aims to capture a substantial 20% market share by 2027.

