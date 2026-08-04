Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next month

Apple's awaited launch event of the year is just a few days away, and here's what we can expect to debut, including new iPhones, Apple Watches, and the company's first foldable device.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2026 3:58 PM IST
From iPhone 18 Pro to Apple Watch: 5 new products Apple could launch next monthApple Event 2026

Apple is expected to host its biggest annual launch event in September, bringing new devices across iPhones, foldables, and Apple Watches. What makes the event more special is that Apple may finally bring its first-ever foldable smartphone, likely to be called iPhone Ultra. Alongside new devices, the tech giant may also streamline its iPhone lineup by skipping a few models that have traditionally been part of the annual refresh.

Advertisement

Apple September launch event: 5 new products to expect

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max: Apple is expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max models during the upcoming launch event. However, it may not announce the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 models. This year, the Pro models are set for major upgrades such as the 2nm A20 Pro processor, upgraded cameras with variable aperture, bigger batteries, and new AI-powered upgrades.

iPhone Ultra: Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone Ultra, its first foldable phone. Reports suggest that the foldable could feature a 7.8-inch foldable OLED main display and a 5.5-inch cover display. It will likely feature a dual camera setup with a 48MP main and a 48MP ultra-wide camera. It will likely share a similar processor to the iPhone 18 Pro models.

Advertisement

Apple Watch Ultra 4: The watch will likely be powered by Apple's next-generation S12 system-in-package (SiP). It is also rumoured to offer 64GB of onboard storage, along with 5G cellular connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and satellite SOS support. It can also get built-in Touch ID and non-invasive blood glucose monitoring features.

Apple Watch Series 12: The smartwatch is rumoured to support Apple Intelligence and a revamped Siri experience in watchOS 27, alongside a new high blood pressure notification feature. It may also come with a new S12 chip, marking its first major processor upgrade in around three years.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 4, 2026 3:58 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more