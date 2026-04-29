Best Android tablets in 2026: Top 5 picks for every budget

When it comes to tablets, many people naturally turn towards Apple iPads, largely because Apple as a brand is popular among consumers; fewer are aware of the options available from Android brands. However, companies like Samsung and OnePlus have been steadily thriving in the segment, offering powerful tablets designed for productivity and aimed at bridging the gap between a smartphone and a laptop.

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If you are looking for a powerful Android ecosystem in the tablet segment, then here’s a list of top Android tablets that you can buy in 2026:



Xiaomi Pad 8: This is the latest tablet offering by Xiaomi, and it offers several similarities to iPad Air in terms of design, features, and even a few UI experiences. The Xiaomi Pad 8 features a full-metal unibody with an 11.2-inch LCD display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5T and 256GB UFS 4.1 storage, offering smooth performance and ease in multitasking. Read full review here.

OnePlus Pad Go 2: If you’re looking for Android tablets in the mid-range segment, then the OnePlus Pad Go 2 could be a great option. It features a 12.1-inch LCD display that offers a 2.8K resolution, a massive 10,050mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra performance, and more at an affordable price. Read full review here.

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Redmi Pad 2 Pro: Another mid-range tablet to consider is the Redmi Pad 2 Pro, and it comes at under Rs 25,000. The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor, bringing promising performance, smooth multitasking, and reliable efficiency for everyday usage. The tablet comes with a massive 12,000mAh battery, allowing users to enjoy extended streaming sessions, gaming, online classes, and productivity tasks. Read full review here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra: In terms of high-end and greater productivity options, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. What makes the Samsung tablet more seamless to use is the deeper AI integration, bringing features such as Writing Assist, Drawing Assist, Gemini Live, Circle to Search, and more. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor and a massive 11,600mAh battery for lasting performance.

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OnePlus Pad 3: Lastly, another premium tablet to explore is the OnePlus Pad 3, which offers a massive 13.2-inch screen, a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, and a massive 12,140 mAh battery. The tablet runs on ColorOS 15, offering clean UI experiences and seamless multitasking tools.

