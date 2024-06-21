From open to closed: AI expert dives into whether OpenAI's pursuit of profit a threat to AI's future

The world is witnessing what AI expert Toby Walsh calls "possibly the biggest gold rush in human history" – an explosion of investment and innovation driven by the transformative potential of artificial intelligence. But this gold rush is not without its perils. As companies like OpenAI, once beacons of open-source idealism, shift toward more commercially driven models, questions arise about who truly benefits from AI and whether a more open and equitable future is still within reach.

"It's not a coincidence," Walsh observes, "Open AI was the fastest growing company ever... no other company in the history of capitalism has ever gone from no revenue to one year later having a billion dollars annualised revenue." This rapid ascent highlights the powerful financial incentives driving AI development.

Yet, Walsh cautions against equating market success with a guarantee of a better future for all. He points out that the vast resources required for AI development – the "data centres, [the] underwater, uh, undersea cables" – give a significant advantage to a select few: "We know who the winners are going to be. We know it's going to be Apple or Microsoft or Amazon or one of the big Chinese tech giants."

This concentration of power was a recurring theme in Walsh's analysis in an exclusive conversation with Aayush Ailawadi. He argues that OpenAI's recent history exemplifies this trend. Despite its name, the organisation is not truly "open," he says, pointing to the significant influence wielded by Microsoft, a major investor: "Microsoft are very much pulling the strings in that relationship... it's clear that Microsoft is very much in charge."

This shift towards a more closed and commercially driven model within AI raises several concerns:

Reduced Transparency: As companies prioritise intellectual property protection and competitive advantage, there's a risk that the open exchange of research and collaboration that has fueled AI's progress could be stifled.

Ethical Blind Spots: The pursuit of profit could lead to ethical considerations being sidelined. As Walsh puts it, the goal must be "lifting, the boat, all the boats, not just the the billionaire's boat."

Exacerbating Inequality: The AI gold rush could further concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a few, potentially exacerbating existing societal inequalities.

The situation with OpenAI, while concerning, is not necessarily a cause for despair. It serves as a wake-up call, a reminder that the future of AI is not preordained. Walsh is a strong advocate for government regulation to ensure AI benefits society as a whole, calling for “suitable goalposts… suitable guardrails” to be put in place.

The challenge, he emphasises, is to find a balance – to harness the immense power of AI for good while mitigating the risks. This requires a multi-pronged approach involving government regulation, ethical guidelines for AI development, and greater public awareness and engagement in shaping the future of this transformative technology. The question is not whether AI will reshape our world, but how, and on whose terms.