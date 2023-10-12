FUJIFILM unveils GFX100 II: A 102 MP mirrorless camera with AI-based autofocus, 8K video support

FUJIFILM has introduced the FUJIFILM GFX100 II in India, part of the GFX Series of mirrorless digital cameras. This flagship model features a new 102MP high-speed image sensor, "GFX 102MP CMOS II HS," and a high-speed image processing engine, "X-Processor 5," offering improved performance compared to the current model.

The GFX100 II is known for its exceptional image quality due to its large format sensor. It's the first GFX Series camera with AI-based subject-detection AF, developed using Deep Learning technology, and the latest predictive AF algorithm. This enhancement extends to video recording capabilities, with support for 8K/30P video and internal recording of 4K/60P 4:2:2 10-bit video. The camera also offers various "Video Format" modes for recording in different formats.

In terms of connectivity, the camera has an Ethernet port, HDMI Type A, and USB-C terminals for improved connections with external devices. It has made significant improvements in burst mode performance, reaching 8.0 frames per second, and enhancing its stabilization capability to an eight-stop five-axis system. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable shooting experience.

Celebrity Photographer and X-Ambassador FUJIFILM India, Dabboo Ratnani, praised the newly launched GFX 100 II camera for its exceptional capabilities. “Having a hands-on experience with the camera for 10 days what really appealed to me was its 102MP BSI CMOS medium format sensor, AI-derived subject recognition AF system, in-body image stabilization rated at 8EV, and continuous shooting at up to 8fps. The extensive video options include 8K and anamorphic support, direct record to SSD and camera-to-cloud support. Its NP-W235 battery provides around 540 frames or 60 minutes of 4K30p recording on a single charge. This feature-rich camera clearly outperforms my expectations."

The GFX100 II is priced at Rs 7,99,999 (body only).

