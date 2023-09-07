G20 Summit: Ask GITA, India’s own ChatGPT-like AI chatbot to answer questions on life from Bhagwat Gita

The G20 Summit is all set to begin on September 8 in New Delhi. India will showcase one of its high-tech technologies for the delegates to enjoy. GITA (Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action) is a generative AI interface, similar to ChatGPT, that is being showcased at the global event.

Based on GPT-4, Ask is an AI model that answers questions about life based on Shrimad Bhagwat Gita. It is installed in the Digital India experience zones in Halls 4 and 14 of Bharat Mandapam, located at the main venue of the G20 summit, Pragati Maidan. It will be accessible to all visitors including the delegates

As per PIB India Twitter, “ASK G.I.T.A Exhibit at the Digital India Experience Zone, is a remarkable and innovative platform which offers tailored solutions as said in the revered holy book Bhagavad Gita.”

To use this interface, all you need to do is choose a pre-loaded question like “Why is it important for humans to perform duties?” or ask your own query. It provides answers in both English and Hindi.

At the Summit, there’s an exhibit that will take the visitors on Digital India’s journey by highlighting breakthroughs accomplished since 2014 using virtual reality. The Digital Zone at the Summit is set up to showcase India’s digital capabilities and services. It will be spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT.

To make it easier for delegates visiting the G20 Summit to make digital payments, India has introduced the UPI One World Framework. Based on the UPI framework, UPI One World Framework is a prepaid payment instrument (PPI) integrated with UPI services and is specifically accessible to foreign nationals and NRIs arriving from G20 member countries.

In addition to this, The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has added an additional automatic weather station in close proximity to the G20 Summit venue. This station is designed to deliver specialised and real-time weather forecasts tailored to the high-profile event.

