Business Today
Honor 90 with a 200MP camera to launch in India on September 14: Expected price, specs

Feedback

Honor 90 will feature a Quad Curved Screen that offers a 1.5K resolution and 1600 nits of peak brightness.

SUMMARY
  • The Honor 90 5G will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.
  • Honor 90 will come with a 50MP selfie camera and 200MP rear camera
  • The new Honor 90 5G will go on sale in India on Amazon India

Honor Tech has announced to launch Honor 90 in India on September 14. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will come with a 50MP selfie camera and a 200MP rear camera. It will feature a Quad Curved Screen that offers a 1.5K resolution and 1600 nits of peak brightness. It will house a punch-hole camera.

As per the Amazon teaser, the Honor 90 5G will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1. It will be available for purchase on Amazon in green and gold colour options.

Honor 90 launch: How to watch it live  

Honor 90 will be launched on September 14 at 12.30. You can stream the event live on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles.

Honor 90 expected specifications

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, Honor 90 will come with a 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display that offers 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and offers up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It might come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

For photography, Honor 90 is likely to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 200MP primary sensor along with two 2MP sensors. The smartphone will come with a 50MP selfie camera. It will run on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.1.

Here are a few camera samples of Honor 90 smartphone:

It is expected to come with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging.

Honor 90 expected India price

As per the tipster Honor 90 is expected to be priced between the range of Rs 30,000- Rs 40,000 in India. In terms of colours, the smartphone might come in Black, Silver and Green colour options.

Also Read:

Noida police meet Google Maps officials to discuss G20 Summit, Moto GP Events traffic plans

IMD to issue specialised weather forecast for G20 Summit; see details

Published on: Sep 07, 2023, 12:40 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
