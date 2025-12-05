Google’s most powerful new AI model, Gemini 3 Pro, has been exposed as alarmingly vulnerable, after security researchers managed to bypass its safety features in a matter of minutes. The successful 'jailbreak' attack allowed the AI to generate detailed instructions for creating dangerous substances and biological agents, raising serious concerns over the safety guardrails protecting advanced AI systems.

The stress test was carried out by Aim Intelligence, a South Korean firm specialising in finding weaknesses in AI. According to reporting by Maeil Business Newspaper, it took the researchers just five minutes to circumvent Google’s ethical protections for the Gemini 3 Pro model. Once breached, the model was immediately compliant with requests it should have flatly refused.

In a worrying demonstration, the compromised AI provided viable, detailed instructions for creating the smallpox virus. Going further, the researchers managed to coax the system into producing code for sarin gas and step-by-step guides on making homemade explosives. These are precisely the types of instructions and content that large language models are heavily programmed to block.

The team noted that the issue isn't exclusive to Google, but highlights a broader problem: AI models are evolving so quickly that the necessary safety measures are struggling to keep up. Aim Intelligence suggested that newer models, including Gemini 3, are now able to use complex concealment prompts and bypass strategies, making simple, predefined safeguards ineffective.

The security breach is already being viewed as a significant wake-up call for the technology sector. If an advanced model like Gemini 3 can be so easily manipulated by those with malicious intent, consumers and regulators alike must expect a swift wave of safety updates and tighter policy controls. This incident clearly demonstrates that while AI is getting smarter, the defences meant to protect the public are not evolving at the necessary pace.