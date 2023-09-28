Generative AI-powered image editing coming to Instagram; see details

Meta is fulfilling its commitment to integrate generative AI into all its products. During the company's Connect event, it unveiled novel AI-driven image editing and sticker-creation functionalities for Instagram.

One of these tools, known as "restyle," resembles an advanced generative AI filter. It empowers users to transform their existing photos into diverse visual styles. For instance, users can input descriptors like "watercolour" or provide detailed prompts such as "collage from magazines and newspapers with torn edges" to define the desired appearance of their image.

Additionally, Meta introduced a new tool called "backdrop," which harnesses generative AI to function as a virtual green screen. Users can input prompts like "place me in front of a breathtaking aurora borealis," and the tool will generate an image with the corresponding background. Although Meta didn't specify a release date for restyle and backdrop on Instagram, it assured users that these tools would be available "soon."

To mitigate any confusion, Meta stated that posts created using backdrop and restyle would feature labels indicating their use of AI, preventing them from being mistaken for human-generated content. While the exact appearance of these labels was not disclosed, it's worth noting that Instagram has previously displayed info screens stating "image generated by Meta AI."

Furthermore, Meta showcased new AI-generated stickers, which will be accessible not only on Instagram but also on WhatsApp, Messenger, and Facebook Stories. This feature enables users to swiftly craft personalised stickers for their conversations and Stories by utilising text prompts. Meta announced that these stickers would be progressively rolled out to "select English-language users" of its apps within the next month.

These additions align with Mark Zuckerberg's repeated assurances that generative AI features will be integrated into all Meta-owned applications. Additionally, Meta unveiled over 25 generative AI chatbots, some of which are based on real-life celebrities and creators.

