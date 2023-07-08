Threads app a 'high-risk' bet, says Instagram head Adam Mosseri

In a bold move, Instagram is venturing into the realm of microblogging with Threads, a new social media platform that aims to rival Twitter. According to Adam Mosseri, the CEO of Instagram, the decision to create Threads was met with intense debate within the company. The team considered integrating it into the main Instagram feed or adding it as a separate tab but ultimately concluded that a standalone app would be the best approach.

Mosseri explained to The Verge in an interview that the traditional "post and comment model" of Instagram's feed does not effectively support public discourse, unlike Twitter's platform. Furthermore, incorporating Threads as a separate tab within the existing app would have overcomplicated the user experience. However, Mosseri acknowledged that the decision to create a standalone app may pose challenges in attracting new users to the platform.

He admitted, "Launching a separate app is inherently more challenging because you have to build a user base from scratch, but if you succeed, the potential rewards are much greater."

Threads provide users with an expanded space for fostering public discussions, all while ensuring that Instagram retains its core focus on photo-sharing. By separating text updates and conversations into a distinct app, Instagram aims to preserve its identity as a visual sharing platform while catering to users' demand for more extensive communication features.

Also Read Game, set and AI: Wimbledon 2023 will see AI commentary for the first time in tennis with help of IBM

The launch of Threads coincides with growing discontent among Twitter users following the recent Elon Musk takeover. Dissatisfied users are exploring alternative platforms like Mastodon. This situation presents an opportunity for Threads to expand its user base and compete in a landscape that was previously considered difficult to penetrate.

Also Read Elon Musk's Twitter threatens legal action over Threads app, Meta hits back

Mosseri expressed his view on this potential opening, stating, "Given the volatility and unpredictability apparent on other platforms, there might be an opportunity for us. If stability becomes an issue or if drastic product changes occur, it could leave room for us to compete in a space that otherwise seemed challenging."

Initial signs indicate that Threads is making strides in attracting new users. Just hours after its launch, the app reportedly garnered 30 million sign-ups, as stated by Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, Instagram's parent company, in a Threads post. However, only time will reveal whether Threads can achieve the success Mosseri envisions.

Mosseri concluded, "If we're going to build a separate app, it makes no sense to do it if you're only going to do it for six months or a year. You have to give it a real run."

Also Read

Battle of the billionaires: Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg cage match could make over $1 billion

Google appeals to Supreme Court to quash antitrust directives on Android in India