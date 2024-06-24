Genesys International launches India's first AI-powered navigation map to revolutionise driving services

Genesys International has introduced India’s first AI-powered navigation map designed for cars and mobility services. This new technology aims to make driving easier and more personalized.

The new map covers 8.3 million kilometers of roads and includes over 30 million points of interest (POIs). This means drivers can access accurate and reliable directions almost anywhere in India.

Genesys has launched five new products which it claims will enhance driving experiences:

Navigation with Augmented Reality (AR): This feature uses real-time data from car cameras to show directions directly on the road through augmented reality, making navigation more intuitive.

Navigation with GPT AI Solution: This uses AI to plan routes and make real-time adjustments, with voice-activated assistance for easy interaction.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) with Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA): These systems help drivers stay safe by warning them if they drift out of their lane or exceed speed limits and recognizing traffic signs.

Online Marketplace: This feature, integrated into the car’s app, lets drivers buy products and services directly from their vehicle, adding convenience and opening new ways for Genesys to earn revenue.

Usage-Based Insurance (UBI): This insurance model tracks driving habits and offers lower premiums for safe driving, benefiting both drivers and insurance companies.



Sajid Malik, the CMD of Genesys International said, “With the launch of India’s first AI-powered navigation map by Genesys, we are set to completely revamp the way the Indian geospatial sector operates. With features like Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), we are setting new benchmarks for safety and convenience on Indian roads. These technologies will alert drivers to speed limits, recognize traffic signs, assist with lane-keeping, and offer adaptive cruise control. Coupled with this AI-powered map, our 3D Digital Twin shall allow us to produce HD maps that detail every aspect of the road environment, from elevation and road curvatures to lane markings and road signs. This level of detail is crucial for the safe operation of autonomous vehicles, addressing challenges such as poor visibility, urban canyons, and GPS-deprived zones. Looking ahead, we see a future where our maps will play a critical role in the transition to autonomous and electric vehicles.”



Genesys sees their maps playing a key role in the future of autonomous and electric vehicles, helping with challenges like poor visibility and areas where GPS signals are weak. Their goal is to improve overall road safety and driving experiences.