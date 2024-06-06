Google Maps to stop saving your location on its servers; here’s why it is important for users

Google Maps up till now used to track your real time location and saved it on the server unless you manually turn that feature off. Now, Google has announced that the location data will be stored on the users’ device only. The Sundar Pichai-led company has also renamed the location history feature to Timeline.

This Timeline includes information like places you visited, restaurants you have eaten at and more. This feature is announced to enhance user privacy and data security. Google claims the cloud services are safe but storing this data on users’ device gives them more control. This feature is available for Android and iOS users.

Notably, 9to5 Google report notes, that the company will send out emails to users once the feature is available for them. This email will read, “If you don’t update your settings by the deadline in the emails and notifications you receive, you may lose some or all of your Timeline data, like your visits and routes”. Hence, users need to make sure to update their settings promptly to avoid losing any Timeline data.

Users will also be able to turn on auto delete feature for location history. If you are using the new Timeline feature, you simply need to open Google Maps on your mobile phone then click on the picture in the top-right corner and tap on “Your Timeline”. Now, users can choose whether they want to keep their location data until they manually delete it.

They can choose a time span, after which Google will automatically delete the location data. They will have to choose from three options: 3 months, 18 and 36 months. This privacy feature is expected to roll out soon for all users globally.

