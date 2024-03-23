'Give our money back': Meta's Instagram removes public visibility of ad likes sparking outcry on Reddit

Instagram has apparently opted to conceal ad likes from public view, leaving many users perplexed and frustrated. The decision, which came into effect over the last 24-48 hours, has triggered a wave of discontent among the platform's advertisers and content creators.

The alteration was brought to light by vigilant users who observed a significant shift in the display of likes on public posts, particularly those sponsored by advertisements. One user, under the handle "SaladChefs," posted a query on a community forum, expressing astonishment at the disappearance of ad likes from public scrutiny. The post swiftly garnered attention, with numerous users chiming in to voice their concerns and share their experiences.

Business Today has been unable to independently verify the claim and is awaiting a statement from Meta.

"I just noticed that Instagram is now only showing non-ad likes that came to a post if it's in your analytics... Otherwise, all of those likes are now removed from public view entirely," remarked one user, reflecting the sentiment echoed by many others. The move appears to have caught users off guard, with little prior warning or explanation provided by the platform.

Among the flood of reactions, user "DoPeT" lamented how the alteration undermines the efficacy of boosting posts for engagement. "This totally inerts the entire idea of boosting a post for engagement. Spending hundreds of dollars PER post for just my art because it doesn’t work how it did in 2012," they expressed, encapsulating the frustration felt by numerous users who rely on Instagram's advertising features to promote their content.

Others, like "Swerps," highlighted the potential financial implications of the change, demanding refunds for the money spent on advertising campaigns. "If they take our likes back, they have to give our money back as well," they asserted, reflecting a sentiment shared by many who feel shortchanged by the sudden alteration.

In response to the uproar, user "drako2222" attempted to shed light on the situation by citing a message purportedly from Meta's AI. According to the message, Meta, Instagram's parent company, justified the move as an effort to enhance user privacy and diminish the significance of vanity metrics. While the message suggests that advertisers can still access performance data through analytics tools, users remain sceptical about the implications of the change.

The confusion surrounding the alteration has prompted calls for clarity from Instagram, with users demanding transparency regarding the decision-making process and potential recourse for those affected. "Surely this has to go back ?? All the money paid in ads was for what exactly ? Any updates from Instagram ?" questioned user "RegretLimp7985," reflecting the widespread sentiment of uncertainty and dissatisfaction.