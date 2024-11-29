scorecardresearch
'Make games great again': After calling out Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on hiring, Elon Musk made this big announcement

Musk aims to ‘make games great again’ with his latest AI-driven venture.

Elon Musk Elon Musk

Elon Musk is set to enter the gaming world with an AI-powered gaming studio under his artificial intelligence startup, xAI. Announcing the venture on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk declared his ambition to disrupt the gaming industry and compete with giants like Microsoft and Sony. The move comes in response to what Musk perceives as the industry’s stagnation and a lack of innovation, as well as its alleged “ideological capture.”

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO, known for his outspoken opinions, said the xAI gaming studio would “make games great again.” Musk’s announcement followed a conversation on X where he responded to criticism of corporate dominance in gaming by Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus.

Markus voiced his frustration with the current state of the gaming industry, particularly its perceived shift toward corporate interests and “manipulative” practices. Musk agreed, stating, “Too many game studios are owned by massive corporations. @xAI is going to start an AI game studio to make games great again!”

The studio will focus on using artificial intelligence to streamline game development and enhance player experiences. Musk has emphasised that the games will prioritise fun and engaging gameplay over political messaging, a stance reflecting his frequent criticism of “woke” elements in entertainment.

Musk’s foray into gaming also follows recent criticism of Microsoft’s Xbox division. Responding to allegations of discriminatory hiring practices at Microsoft, Musk tagged CEO Satya Nadella on X, stating, “This is illegal…” Musk further commented on Xbox’s marketing direction, writing, “Can they just make good games and skip the woke lecture?? Wtf.”

His remarks came after a podcaster accused Microsoft of favouring diversity hires over talent, sparking a heated online debate. Musk also condemned the inclusion of pronoun selection features in the upcoming Xbox game Avowed, describing it as “utterly unacceptable.”

Published on: Nov 29, 2024, 9:07 AM IST
