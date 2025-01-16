Gmail introduces AI ‘insert’ button for Android users for quick and easy email replies

Google is enhancing the AI-powered experience in its Gmail app for Android by introducing the ‘Insert’ button to its Gemini assistant. This new feature simplifies the process of adding AI-generated replies directly to email drafts, addressing a gap in functionality that previously existed between the Android and web versions of Gmail.

The Insert button, which has been available on the web version of Gmail since 2024, is now rolling out to Android users. The change was introduced with Gmail for Android version 2025.01.05.715468168, according to a report by Android Authority. Users will need a Gemini Advanced subscription to access the feature.

Until now, Android users could generate AI replies using Gemini, but they had to manually copy and paste the suggested text into email drafts. This extra step made the feature less practical compared to its seamless functionality on the web. The new Insert button removes this hassle, allowing users to add the AI-generated response to their drafts with a single tap.

A video demonstration shared by Android Authority highlights the ease of use. The Insert button appears next to the Like and Dislike icons at the bottom-right corner of Gemini’s generated responses. Positioned to the left of the copy icon, the button directly adds the AI-suggested text to the draft, enabling users to make final adjustments before sending the email.

The new feature is part of Gmail’s “Suggest a reply” tool, which already provides advanced AI capabilities like summarising emails, retrieving information from past conversations, and interacting with Google Calendar. The integration with Google Calendar, introduced in late 2024, allows Gemini to create events based on email content or respond to queries related to scheduled appointments.

This update aligns with Google’s broader push to make AI tools more accessible and integrated into everyday tasks. By adding features like the Insert button and expanding Gemini’s capabilities, Gmail aims to deliver a more intuitive and efficient email experience for its users.

The feature is currently being rolled out globally, and users can access it by updating their Gmail app to the latest version.