Google AI feature, exclusive to Samsung, Pixel devices, may arrive on other Android devices this year

The AI feature 'Circle to Search', currently exclusive to Google and Samsung devices, may soon be available on other Android devices. This feature was introduced by Google for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, and was also unveiled by Samsung for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

However, Samsung has stated that this feature will remain exclusive to Google and Samsung devices until at least October. The exact statement from Samsung's arm in the Netherlands. According to the translated statement, Samsung's Dutch website stated, "This [Circle to Search] functionality will only be available on Samsung and Google devices until September of this year."

This exclusivity has been perceived as unwarranted gatekeeping, leading some to question whether Google and Samsung believe people will purchase an S24 or Pixel 8 specifically for this feature. This move has also raised concerns about the openness of the Android ecosystem, which has been touted as more open than Apple's gated community.

What is circle-to-search feature?

The circle-to-search feature allows the user of the smartphone to circle any object or subject on the display of the smartphone for a quick search on the internet. This feature can quickly help users locate, purchase or research objects or subjects they view on the screen. A similar functionality can be accessed via the Google Lens application. The feature was first introduced with the Samsung Galaxy S24 but was later made available to eligible Google Pixel devices as well.

