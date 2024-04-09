scorecardresearch
Google Android 15 may come with a new feature called 'Private Space'; here's how it will work

Like Samsung’s Secure Folder, Android 15's Private Space feature will offer an encrypted section on the device for private files and apps. Users can lock and hide this section on their smartphones

Google is set to introduce a new feature for better user privacy on the Android operating system. The upcoming Android 15 update will introduce something called 'Private Space,' a feature that provides an encrypted area on devices for secure storage of files and apps, akin to Samsung’s Secure Folder. The feature is still under testing and was spotted by Android Authority.

The 'Private Space' feature was first spotted in early stages in December last year but with subsequent updates the design and user experience of the controls have been modified. While fully operational on a Pixel 8 Pro running an older beta version of Android, Private Space has not yet been integrated into the latest Android 15 Developer Preview.

Google is all set to announce a host of new features for the Android operating system at the I/O developer conference on May 14. Private Space feature could become one of the big updates in Android 15.

Here are some of the benefits of 'Private Space':

Secure Storage: Like Samsung’s Secure Folder, Private Space offers an encrypted section on the device for private files and apps.

User Authentication: Setup requires user authentication, ensuring only the device’s primary user can access the Private Space.

Independent Google Account: Users can link a separate Google account for downloading apps into Private Space, further isolating personal data.

Custom Screen Lock: Users can set a unique screen lock for Private Space, separate from the main device lock.

Privacy-Focused Apps Installation: Essential apps like Google Camera and Chrome come preloaded, with the option to add more apps directly through the Play Store within Private Space.

Discreet Notifications: Notifications from apps within Private Space are minimized on the lock screen to avoid revealing sensitive information.

Invisible Mode: An option to hide Private Space from the app list when locked, enhancing privacy.

Published on: Apr 09, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
