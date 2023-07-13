Google Bard Big Update: The AI can now look at images, speak and even understand Hindi

Google Bard has announced its most significant expansion to date. The search giant has given its AI the ability to speak, to change tones, pin conversations, export code and even use images as part of prompts. This update essentially gives Bard both eyes and a tongue to speak.

Additionally, Bard is now available in numerous countries across the globe, offering support in over 40 languages, including Hindi, Arabic, Chinese, German, and Spanish. Moreover, Bard has extended its accessibility to new places, including Brazil and various European regions.

Check out all the new features being added to Google Bard:

Listen to responses: Users can now listen to Bard's responses, offering a different perspective on their ideas. This feature is especially useful for correct word pronunciation, listening to poems or scripts, and exploring ideas in a unique way. Users can simply input their prompts and click on the sound icon to hear Bard's answers. This feature is available in over 40 languages.

Easily adjust Bard's responses: Users can now customize the tone and style of Bard's responses to better suit their needs. With options like simple, long, short, professional, or casual, users can select the desired response length or style. For instance, if someone needs assistance in writing a marketplace listing for a vintage armchair, they can choose a shorter response from the drop-down menu. This feature is currently available in English and will soon expand to other languages.

Pin and rename conversations: Addressing user feedback, Bard now allows users to pin and rename conversations for easy access. By pinning a conversation, users can revisit their prompts and ideas later. The sidebar offers options to pin, rename, and access recent conversations. This feature is now available in over 40 languages.

Export code to more places: Recognizing the growing interest in using Bard for coding tasks, the platform now enables users to export Python code to Replit, alongside Google Colab. This functionality expands opportunities for developers and coders, fostering their productivity. The feature is available in over 40 languages.

Share responses with friends: Sharing conversations and ideas with others is now simplified through Bard's shareable links. Users can effortlessly share their Bard chat, allowing for collaboration and exchange of creative concepts. This feature is supported in over 40 languages.

Use images in your prompts: Bard integrates the power of Google Lens, allowing users to upload images with their prompts. This feature assists in generating captions, offering more information about an image, and stimulating imagination. Although currently available in English, Bard plans to expand this functionality to other languages soon.

