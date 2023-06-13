Google CEO Sundar Pichai is ‘excited’ about Apple Vision Pro while Zuckerberg, Musk do not seem impressed

Google CEO Sundar Pichai says that he is excited about the potential of technology like Apple’s first AR/VR headset called Vision Pro. In an interview with Bloomberg, Pichai revealed that although he hasn’t used the new Apple Vision Pro but he has always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles, referring to smartphones.

He stated: “I literally haven’t used or seen it, but we’ve always felt computing will evolve beyond the black rectangles. We will have more immersive experiences. I’m excited about the potential for the technology.”

The Apple Vision Pro headset, Apple WWDC 2023, is priced at $3,499 (around Rs 2,88,000). It is not yet confirmed when or if the headset will be available in India.

During the Bloomberg interview, Pichai also spoke about concerns regarding Google researchers leaving the company to either set up their own startups or join competitors like OpenAI. He revealed that former Googlers have created a staggering 2,000 startups, a fact he views positively. The Google CEO added that some of these startups eventually become cloud customers for Google, and others even return to the company. He believes that this trend is healthy for the tech ecosystem.

Also Watch: Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet alternatives in India: OnePlus Pad, Apple iPad (9th Gen), and more

Mark Zuckerberg on Apple Vision Pro headset

Meta CEO said that Apple Vision Pro has no “magical solution” that the company has not already thought of. He even added that the Apple headset “costs seven times more” than its newly launched Quest 3 headset.

Zuckerberg further said that the Apple Vision Pro announcement “really showcases the difference in the values and the vision that our companies bring to this”, saying that Meta’s aim is to offer products that are “accessible and affordable to everyone”. Quest 3 is launched at $499 and Quest Pro comes at $999.

Elon Musk on Apple Vision Pro headset

Tesla CEO Elon Musk poked fun at the expense of Apple’s AR/VR headset by posting a meme on Twitter. The image shared on Twitter compared the Apple Vision Pro with a bag of mushroom with caption: “Apple $3,500 augmented reality VS $20 augmented reality.”

Apple is reportedly working on a cheaper version of AR/VR headset.

Also Read:

Google CEO Sundar Pichai claims ex-Googlers created 2,000 startups; reacts to employees joining OpenAI

Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display launched in India; check price, offers, specs