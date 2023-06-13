Xiaomi Pad 6 with 11-inch display launched in India; check price, offers, specs

Xiaomi launched its new tablet in India called Xiaomi Pad 6 at a starting price of Rs 26,999. The highlights of the newly launched tablet include a 144Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 13MP rear camera and a battery life of up to 150 hours. It also comes with support for a keyboard.

The company also launched Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds in India. These earbuds come with up to 30 hours of battery life and support for Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Buds 4 Active price in India, sale offers

Xiaomi Pad 6 has been launched in two storage variants. The 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant is launched at Rs 26,999 and 8GB RAM +256 GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 28,999.

Also Watch: Xiaomi Pad 6 tablet alternatives in India: OnePlus Pad, Apple iPad (9th Gen), and more

The keyboard for Xiaomi Pad 6 keyboard will cost Rs 4,999 and will be available for purchase starting on 21 June in India. The case has been launched at Rs 1,499 and Xiaomi Smart Pen will cost you Rs 5,999.

It comes in two colour variants: Chick Mystic Blue and Classic Graphite Grey.

As for the sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on ICICI Bank credit card. This will bring the cost of 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants to Rs 23,999 and Rs 25,999 respectively. The tablet will go on sale in India on June 21 on Amazon.in and Mi.com.

Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds price

Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds have been launched at Rs 1,399. With an introductory offer, it will be available at Rs 1,199 in India.

In terms of colours, the newly launched earbuds come in Bass Black and Air White colour variants. Redmi Buds 4 Active will go on sale on June 20 on Amazon.in and mi.com.

Xiaomi Pad 6 specifications

Xiaomi Pad 6 features an 11-inch LCD display that offers a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 550 nits. It also comes with support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. For protection, the tablet comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Xiaomi Pad 6 is powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset and offers up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For photography, it sports a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. It also comes with support for a 1.3mm travel keyboard that comes with an IPX4 rating for water and dust resistance. The tablet comes with quad-speaker system.

Connect, immerse, and elevate your experience with the #XiaomiPad6! Simply use a Type-C cable for seamless connectivity and unlock a full-screen extravaganza at 4K 60fps. Whether it's a high-stakes presentation or a captivating movie night, indulge in the ultimate visual feast on… pic.twitter.com/xwhSn95ayx — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 13, 2023

It is just 6.5mm thin and weighs 490gm, both thinner and lighter than its predecessor. It houses an 8840 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. The company claims that it can offer up to 150 hours of standby battery life.

Redmi Buds 4 Active specifications, features

Redmi Buds 4 Active TWS earbuds come with 12mm Bass Pro drivers and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC). They support Bluetooth 5.3 and Google Fast Pair. The Redmi earbuds also offer support for low-latency gaming mode.

Introducing #RedmiBuds4Active: Your Perfect Audio Companion!



- Enjoy hassle-free pairing through Google Fast Pairing

- Immerse Yourself in Rich Sound equipped with 12mm Bass Pro Drivers

- Enjoy uninterrupted conversations with ENC

- Indulge in non-stop music with an astonishing… pic.twitter.com/wJsdViw9jC — Xiaomi India (@XiaomiIndia) June 13, 2023

In terms of battery, Xiaomi claims that Redmi Buds 4 Active can offer up to 30 hours of battery and support Type-C fast charging. They can offer up to 90 mins of playback with a 10-minute charge. For water and dust resistance, it also comes with IPX4 rating. In terms of weight, each earbud weighs about 3.6 grams, whereas the case weighs 41.2 grams.

Also Read:

Netflix venturing into live sports, reportedly preparing to stream inaugural Golf event

'Dorsey's Twitter had a problem accepting Indian law': Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Twitter ex-CEO's claim is an 'outright lie'

‘You should have freedom to speak your mind’: New Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino’s first email to employees