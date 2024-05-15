Google CEO Sundar Pichai says company will ‘sort out’ the issue if OpenAI used YouTube for training AI

Responding to reports about OpenAI using YouTube videos to train its AI model Sora, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has stated that he will ‘sort it out’ if there’s any merit to the findings. Sora has the ability to generate videos by just using text input.. This came after ChatGPT-maker, OpenAI CTO Mira Murati said that she wasn’t sure if Sora is being trained on YouTube videos. She had earlier revealed that the video-generating AI model was drawn on publicly available and licensed data. As per a New York Times report, OpenAI has transcribed over million hours of YouTube videos for Sora.

On being questioned by CNBC about the possibility of OpenAI violating Google’s terms and conditions, Pichai noted, “Look, I think it’s a question for them to answer. I don’t have anything to add. We do have clear terms of service. And so, you know, I think normally in these things we engage with companies and make sure they understand our terms of service. And we’ll sort it out.” He did not reveal any details on the matter.

OpenAI is also under scrutiny for violating terms and conditions, the New York Times has already sued the Sam Altman-led AI startup for breaking copyright law and training its AI models on their content.

Notably, OpenAI requires massive data to keep its AI models up to date and efficient. However, ideally this data is supposed to be sourced from the internet after taking permissions from the rightful owners only. OpenAI is facing several lawsuits for notoriously using data without appropriate permissions.

Apart from The New York Times, Authors Guild's lawsuit against OpenAI builds on the copyright infringement claims, but emphasises the idea that OpenAI's large language models rely on a vast amount of copyrighted material without proper compensation or credit to the creators. The Guild argues that OpenAI isn't just using a few copyrighted works, but rather a massive dataset that includes millions of copyrighted articles, books, and other creative works.

