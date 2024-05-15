Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrates 40th birthday with wife, children, Bill Gates; shares rare unseen pictures

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has turned 40 on May 14. To celebrate the occasion, Zuckerberg has shared several rare pictures with his family of four and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. In the pictures he has also recreated his Harvard dorm room where he launched Facebook. In the caption, he wrote, “Harvard dorm where I launched Facebook (with special guest)”. He is seen posing with Bill Gates in the picture.

In these birthday pictures, Zuckerberg can be seen wearing a heavy gold chain around his neck, black t-shirt and jeans, which is a striking departure from his grey t-shirts and blue jeans. In addition to the college dorm room, the tech CEO is also seen posing in his recreated first apartment where you can see a study table, chair and a mattress that sits on the floor. He described this picture as “First apartment with just a mattress on the floor where I stayed until we reached 100 million people.”

In another picture, you will see his lockdown office setting where he worked during the pandemic. He captioned it as “Office lockdown where we worked day and night to fight off competitors”. He also clicked pictures with a recreated “Pinocchio's Pizzeria” where he used to eat frequently during his college days. He described it as “Pinocchio's Pizzeria where I basically lived in college.”

Zuckerberg had dropped out of Harvard after he launched Facebook in 2004. He then took it public in 2012.

The tech CEO’s wife Priscilla Chan has also shared a handful of rare images where Zuckerberg can be seen enjoying with her and their three daughters: 1-year-old Aurelia, 6-year-old August, and 8-year-old Maxima. In one picture, he is seen showing his daughters the room he grew up in.

In the caption, she wrote, “Mark doesn't usually let me go big for his birthday but for his 40th I was allowed to throw a bash as long our friends and family also roasted him. We all had a blast! Let’s just say that no one suffered from a lack of material! Jokes aside, as I reflect on the 21 of Mark's birthdays we have spent together, one of my favorite things about Mark is how he really, truly believes in people. He sees the potential in all of us. I have no idea what adventures are coming next, but I’m here for all of them. Here’s to many more.”

