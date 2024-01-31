Google CEO Sundar Pichai says One cloud storage nears 100 million subscribers

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, recently announced that Google One, the company’s cloud storage service, is on the verge of reaching 100 million subscribers. This announcement was made during Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings call.

Google One, which was launched a few years ago, has evolved over time and now offers additional perks such as Google Photos editing features like magic eraser, portrait light, portrait blur, colour pop, and sky suggestion. The plans for Google One start from Rs 130 per month, providing 100GB of storage that can be shared with up to five people. The company also offers two other plans with 200 GB at Rs 210 per month and a 2TB storage option at Rs 650 per month.

According to a report by TechCrunch, Pichai also mentioned that Google’s overall subscription business, which includes YouTube Premium and Music, YouTube TV, and Google One, has seen significant growth. The revenue from these subscriptions has crossed $15 billion, marking a fivefold increase compared to 2019. This strong performance has contributed to a 23 per cent year-on-year growth in the “Subscriptions, Platforms, and Devices” vertical.

However, despite an 11 per cent year-on-year increase, Google’s ad revenue of $65.5 billion fell short of analyst expectations of $65.8 billion, causing the company’s stocks to dip by 4 per cent.

In addition to these developments, Pichai revealed that the company is planning to add more AI-powered features to the Google One service. This aligns with his previous statements emphasising Google’s focus on AI.

