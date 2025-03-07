scorecardresearch
Google co-founder Larry Page launches AI startup ‘Dynatomics’ for next-gen manufacturing

Larry Page is back in the AI game—this time with a startup that aims to reshape product manufacturing.

Larry Page Larry Page

Larry Page, co-founder of Google and one of the world’s most influential tech entrepreneurs, is making a fresh bet on artificial intelligence with his new startup, Dynatomics. The venture is focused on leveraging AI to generate optimised product designs that can be manufactured efficiently in factories, according to a report by The Information.

The startup is assembling a specialised team of AI developers and engineers, with Chris Anderson, former CTO of Kittyhawk, Page’s now-defunct electric aircraft company, leading the project.

Dynatomics is set to explore AI-driven design automation, where machine learning models will create highly optimised renderings of objects, potentially streamlining product development across multiple industries. The move aligns with a growing trend in AI-assisted manufacturing, where companies are integrating advanced models to improve efficiency and innovation.

Several other startups are working in a similar direction. Orbital Materials, for instance, is using AI to develop new materials for next-generation batteries and carbon capture, while PhysicsX applies AI-powered simulations for the automotive and aerospace industries.

Page, along with Google co-founder Sergey Brin, stepped down from Alphabet, Google’s parent company, in 2019, handing over the CEO role to Sundar Pichai. However, Brin remains involved in AI research at Google DeepMind. According to a recent internal memo, Brin has urged employees at the AI division to commit to long working hours, reportedly recommending 12-hour workdays.

Published on: Mar 07, 2025, 1:26 PM IST
