Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2023 with animation honouring women

Every year on March 8th, International Women's Day is celebrated around the world, while Women's History Month is observed throughout March. This year's celebration coincides with the Hindu festival of Holi. Today's Google Doodle is marking the occasion with an animation showcasing the many ways in which women support each other.

The day is dedicated to recognizing women's contributions to society, their cultural, political, and socioeconomic achievements, and to advocate for gender equality, equal pay, and an end to discrimination against women. It is also a call for a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive world where differences are celebrated.

The Google Doodle for International Women's Day features vignettes within each letter of the word "Google," representing the various ways women support each other. The animation highlights women in positions of influence who advocate for progress across issues central to the lives of women everywhere. It also depicts women who come together to explore, learn, and rally for their rights, women who are primary caregivers to people from all walks of life, and women who are critical support systems for each other in motherhood.

Celebrating women who grow and build together, and support each other; today, tomorrow, and everyday 💛#GoogleDoodle #IWD2023 pic.twitter.com/FmCP09Shz6 March 7, 2023

By clicking on the Doodle, purple confetti falls on the screen, and women raise purple flags while wearing wristbands in the same shade. Suffragettes wore purple in 1908, symbolizing the fight for women's right to vote.

The International Women's Day website has declared "Embrace Equity" as the theme for International Women's Day 2023. The theme aims to raise awareness of the difference between equity and equality and the importance of gender equity. The focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society's DNA, and the aim of the campaign is to get the world talking about "Why equal opportunities aren't enough."

Also read

Instagram now lets users post GIFs in comments, here's how it works

Elon Musk says his Twitter posts were not boosted, plans to take legal action against employee