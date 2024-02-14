Google Doodle on Valentine's Day: Try new quiz to find your 'elemental match'

Google celebrated Valentine's Day 2024 with a unique Doodle, inviting users to explore the world of chemistry and find their elemental match. The Doodle, titled 'Chemistry Cu Pd,' veered away from traditional symbols of romance and delved into the concept of diatomic bonds, illustrating the adage that 'opposites attract.'

Users could either select their avatar from the periodic table or take a fun quiz to find out which element aligns best with their personality. The Doodle also served as a reminder that even scientific bonds can be romantic.

History of Valentine's Day Google Doodle

The first Valentine's Day Doodle was introduced in 2000, and they have been a beloved feature since. Valentine's Day, known for inspiring romantic gestures worldwide, has roots in various traditions, including the Roman celebration of Lupercalia and the story of St. Valentine.

The interactive Doodle offered an entertaining way to explore the chemistry of love, promising to spark curiosity and ignite love in unexpected ways.

