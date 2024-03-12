Google employee accidentally confirms Pixel 8a: Check details about upcoming Pixel device

Google’s upcoming smartphone, the Pixel 8a, is set to be unveiled at the I/O 2024 event, likely to be held in May. This new model will take over from the Pixel 7a.

Recent leaks have given us a sneak peek into what to expect from the phone. Interestingly, Google has indirectly confirmed the Pixel 8a’s existence. This happened on a public forum where users discuss their issues with Pixel devices. A Google executive accidentally revealed that a previously discontinued Android feature would make a comeback in the Pixel 8a. The users had been upset about a battery feature that was removed, but the Google executive reassured them by saying, “We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is working as intended.”

This marks the first time the company has officially acknowledged the phone. The feature making a return is the Battery Information page, which was removed in the recent Android 14 QPR2 update but will be reintroduced in the Pixel 8a and future models.

Expected specifications:

The company has not revealed any official details about the launch but in typical Pixel fashion, a lot of details about the upcoming smartphone have been leaked. Here's what to expect from the Pixel 8a that is expected to launch in the coming months.

The Google Pixel 8a could feature a 6.1-inch FHD+ display. Following the same design language as the Pixel 7a, the display is expected to feature a punch-hole cutout at the centre of the display.

In terms of performance, the phone could use the same Tensor G3 chipset that is also found in the flagship Pixel 8 series. The phone comes with Mali-G715 GPU and Titan G2 security chip paired with 8GB RAM and at least 128GB storage.

