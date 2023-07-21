Google employee brags about working 2 hours a day, earning Rs 4.1 crore salary; Elon Musk reacts

A viral post on Twitter claimed that a Google employee bragged about working only two hours a day while earning a jaw-dropping salary of $500,000 (Rs 4.1 crore). The revelation caught the attention of none other than Elon Musk, who reacted with a simple "wow."

The post was made by a Twitter user with the handle @nearcyan, who recounted a dinner conversation with two Google employees. The conversation led to the employees engaging in a friendly competition, boasting about who worked the fewest hours. Astonishingly, one of them claimed to be earning an impressive $500,000 while working only two hours per day.

Elon Musk, known for his involvement in numerous ventures, including Tesla and SpaceX, was seemingly impressed by the revelation, expressing his surprise with a single word, "wow."

The author of the tweet later shared that even though the victor of the challenge earned such a hefty sum, they really don't win because they live in San Francisco, California. Popularly known as 'Bay Area', the locality is famous for extremely high housing price. @Nearcyan went on to confirm that the victor is not living the life at all.

had dinner with two google employees and they got into a bragging competition about who works fewer hours, the guy @ 2 hrs/day for 500k tc won July 18, 2023

He said, "ok after seeing the apartment of the victor i have determined that he is, in fact, not living the life at all. It is unlikely he will be able to procure a mate with his current circumstances regardless of his lavish compensation."

The Twitter post sparked a mix of reactions. Some appreciated their efficiency while others considered it a monopoly of big companies. A user said, "Worse those likely talented people are not available to startups that are actually innovating. Business monopolies turn into talent monopolies too."

Another user blamed the employees for lack of passion, saying, "If you’re only working 2hrs/day, for any amount, you’re not very passionate about your career path."

On the other hand, one Twitter user said, "Google employees are so smart at managing their time working from home that they only need 2 hours to get their job done."

