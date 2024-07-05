Google engineer creates ‘AI snake dress’ using actual, moving robots; netizens react

A Google software engineer has created an AI dress that comes with robotic snakes. Christina Ernst, (@shebuildsrobots), has posted a video of AI “Medusa Dress” on Instagram with the caption: ‘My robotic Medusa dress is finally done!!!’. She is also the founder of SheBuildsRobots.org that aims to educate girls on building robots. As per the description of this website, it “is a collection of introductory circuit and coding projects designed for girls in middle school and above, written by a Google engineer.”

The black ‘Medusa Dress’ is a sleeve-less full length dress that has three golden robotic snakes attached to it. These snakes wrap around her waist, hands and neck. In the clip, shared on Instagram, she said, "I engineered this robotic snake dress and it's finally done. I coded an optional mode that uses artificial intelligence to detect faces and move the snake head towards the person looking at you. So maybe this is the world's first AI dress? Surveillance state, but make it fashion."

In the video, she also showcased the methods that helped her create the dress including the once that failed her. She has also shared multiple Reels of creating the components of this dress. One of the user posted, “Watch a designer try to steal this and have it at the next Met gala” while one wrote, “Okay this is INSANELY IMPRESSIVE. all the comments should be geeking out. You're wildly skilled, this is the coolest right/ left brain crossover ever!”

One user also wrote, “100% the reason I chose mechanical engineering!!! there are so much CREATIVE and FUN stuff to do! I find it weird that this is not a girl dominated major, because imagine the stuff you can do” Another wrote, “wow!!! this is awesome work! Congratulations! I shared with my daughter, an aspiring fashion+tech artist. She loved it.”