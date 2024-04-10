Google enhancing Cloud with new AI models, security enhancements

Google Distributed Cloud (GDC), Google's suite of cloud products, is set to receive new AI model support and various security and performance enhancements. The announcement came at the Google Cloud Next '24 event, where it was revealed that GDC now supports open AI models such as Llama and Gemma.

Related Articles

These additions are set to enhance generative AI search solutions with features like on-premise data retrieval and natural language search using the Gemma 7B model. The solution, which uses Vertex AI for LLM services and a pre-trained API for speech-to-text, translation, and OCR capabilities, is expected to be available in preview in Q2 2024.

GDC has also undergone security improvements, with the architecture now prioritising sensitive applications in compliance with regulations. GDC now fulfils ISO27001 and SOC2 compliance certifications and has introduced a new Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solution that integrates Palo Alto Networks threat prevention technology.

A new GDC Sandbox has been introduced for developers to build and test services, and GDC storage can now support large analytics or AI workloads. Support for Apigee, Google's leading API management solution, will also be coming to GDC, along with Managed GDC providers.

Google has also launched the Google Cloud Ready – Distributed Cloud badge for customers to identify software vendors securely. Google stated that it would continue its partnership with NVIDIA to offer the latest GPUs for AI workloads and announced the availability of a new energy-efficient NVIDIA L4 Tensor Core GPU.